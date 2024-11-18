Fire safety lapses in Prayagraj govt hospitals raise alarm after Jhansi tragedy

Despite the tragic fire at the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Jhansi Medical College, which claimed the lives of 10 newborns on Friday night, government hospitals in Prayagraj appear to have ignored crucial lessons in fire safety. Facilities including Sarojini Naidu Children Hospital, SRN Hospital, Colvin Hospital, Manohar Das Eye Hospital, and Dufferin Hospital reportedly lack adequate fire safety measures, posing significant risks in emergencies. HTLocked emergency exit at Dufferin Hospital in Prayagraj

Advanced fire safety equipment, including an Automatic Fire Alarm System, Medical Gas Alarm System, and fire hydrants, has been installed at Dufferin Hospital. However, the construction layout of the SNCU lacks an emergency exit. This unit, where newborns are admitted, can accommodate 18 newborns in the SNCU, 4 in Step Down, and 6 in Kangaroo Mother Care, but still has no emergency exit. Additionally, the emergency exit of the SNCU and the 100-bed hospital remains locked, attendant of a patient said.

“Arrangements for an emergency exit at the SNCU are underway and a letter has already been sent to senior officials in this regard”, said Bhupendra Singh, Hospital manager.

At Colvin Hospital, hose pipes were missing from the hose boxes, and the fire extinguishers expired on Sunday. The medical staff and guards, however, said they were unaware of how to operate them. The emergency exit near the dialysis unit was also found locked.

At Manohar Das Eye Hospital, the hose box lacked a pipe, and the fire hydrant nozzle in the women’s ward was missing. A leakage in the main fire hydrant pipeline reduces water pressure, making it ineffective in emergencies. No fire extinguisher was found in the admission ward.

“I was not aware of the lapses and I assure corrective measures would be taken promptly”, said Aparjita Chaudhary, the hospital superintendent.

At Sarojini Naidu Children Hospital, the emergency exit and fire safety equipment box in the PMSSY building were locked. Despite the construction of a new facility, children are still admitted to the old building, where fire safety measures remain neglected. The emergency exit opposite Ward No. 7 on the ground floor was found locked until Saturday. Fire extinguishers were found in the fire hose box, but none were available in the kitchen. Emergency Wards No. 3 and 4 have only one exit. The hospital admits children not only from Prayagraj but also from adjoining regions.

The gynaecology and obstetrics department at SRN Hospital, where critical newborns are admitted, also lacks fire safety equipment. The fire extinguisher in the labour room was found expired. At the medicine emergency ward, attendants were seen sleeping near the gas tank. The fire hose box in the trauma centre was rusted and broken.

“safety guidelines are being followed and that the hospital has received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the department concerned. If any negligence was found, strict He action will be taken”, said Dr Ajay Saxena, chief superintendent of SRN Hospital.

Safety audit team constituted

Chief fire officer (CFO) Prayagraj, RK Pandey, stated that eight teams have been constituted to audit fire safety arrangements in private and government hospitals. These teams have identified five private hospitals in the district that lack proper safety arrangements. Additionally, five Community Health Centres (CHCs) in Mauaima, Soraon, and Bara areas were found deficient in proper fire safety equipment. Notices will be served to these facilities soon. Furthermore, the fire audit of all other hospitals is also underway, he added.

CFO Prayagraj RK Pandey said that short circuits have been identified as the cause of the majority of fire incidents. Short circuits occur due to overloads on electrical wires and appliances. All hospitals have been instructed to conduct an electricity safety audit of their buildings. They have also been advised to appoint a trained fire operator to take immediate action in the event of a fire.