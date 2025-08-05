Firms in Odisha now must get consent from women for night shift duties

The Mohan Majhi government in Odisha has asked shops and commercial establishments employing women in night shifts to obtain written consent from them if they are willing to work late shifts. The notification explicitly prohibits the employment of adolescents during night shifts. (HT Photo)

The official notice, released by the Labour & ESI department under Odisha Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1956, said employers must obtain written consent from women willing to work night shifts, ensuring voluntary participation.

“To prevent isolation, a minimum of three women, including an onsite woman employer if applicable, must be present during such shifts. Employers required to provide vehicles equipped with GPS tracking for pick-up and drop-off at or near women employees’ residences. Additionally, employers must verify the biodata and police records of all drivers, whether directly employed or hired through service providers, to mitigate risks. Employers are mandated to provide well-lit washrooms and drinking water facilities near workstations, equipped with CCTV surveillance covering passages to these amenities,” the government notification said.

The guidelines further stipulate a minimum of eight consecutive hours of rest between shifts when transitioning between day and night duties, prioritising the health and well-being of women employees. Compliance with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, is mandatory. Employers have to submit a self-certification through the labour department’s online portal, affirming adherence to all safety and dignity provisions.

The notification explicitly prohibits the employment of adolescents during night shifts.