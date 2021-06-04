1st Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor pillar complete

Work on the Delhi segment of the 82km-long Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) has picked up pace, an official from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said, adding that the construction of the first pillar of the 9.2km-long elevated section in Delhi has been completed.

The official added that work on the 17th bridge over the Yamuna river was also moving at a fast pace.

An NCRTC spokesperson said, “The first pier of the elevated section of the RRTS corridor in Delhi has been constructed near the upcoming New Ashok Nagar RRTS station. The height of the constructed pier is 6.5 metre, and average height of the piers in the stretch varies from 5.6 metres to 17 metres.”

The spokesperson added, “The foundation work between New Ashok Nagar to Kondli is in full swing. Foundation work on around 2km of the 9.2km elevated corridor in Delhi has been completed.”

In February this year, the NCRTC started the work on the construction of a bridge on the river, which will be parallel to the Delhi Noida direct flyway.

The 1.35-km-long bridge on Yamuna, which will be the 17th to come up on the river, will connect Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar stations.

“It will be the first RRTS bridge on the river. The length of the bridge crossing over the river will be around 626 metres. The remaining portion will come up on the floodplain on both sides,” said the spokesperson.

This will be the eighth mass transit corridor to be constructed on the river.

Northern Railway is constructing a new bridge parallel to the Old Yamuna bridge. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has four corridors crossing the river and the construction work on the fifth bridge on the Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor started in August last year.