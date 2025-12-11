The Magh Mela, Uttar Pradesh’s largest annual religious congregation, now has an official logo for the first time in its centuries-old history, an emblem that blends the spiritual, cultural and astronomical essence of this sacred gathering. First-ever official Magh Mela logo unveiled

Officials of the Prayagraj Mela Authority confirmed that the logo was unveiled with the approval of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The newly introduced design reflects the core philosophy of the Magh Mela, depicting Teerthraj Prayag, the holy confluence at the Sangam and the age-old tradition of performing rituals on its sandy banks during the auspicious month of Magh.

At the center of the logo stands the Sun surrounded by 14 lunar phases, symbolising the intricate astronomical calculations that guide the timing of the Mela. As per traditional Indian astrology, the Moon completes its transit across 27 constellations in nearly 27.3 days.

Astrology expert Pt. Hari Krishna Shukla explained that the Magh Mela is deeply linked to these celestial movements. The month of Magh begins when the Sun enters Makara (Capricorn). On the full moon (Purnima) of this period, the Moon aligns near the Maghi or the Ashlesha–Purva Phalguni constellations, an alignment that marks the sacred window during which the Mela is held every year.

The 14 lunar phases depicted in the logo represent their believed influence on human life, psychological strength, and spiritual practices. The waxing phase, from Amavasya (new moon) to Purnima (full moon), is regarded as especially auspicious for spiritual advancement. The ritual bathing dates of the Magh Mela are determined using this precise lunar cycle.

The month of Magh is traditionally associated with discipline, devotion, and deep spiritual practice. Sacred bathing, charity, penance, and Kalpavas (a meditative retreat) are believed to purify the mind and soul, filling the practitioner with divine energy.

The logo also features the iconic Akshayavat tree, revered in Prayagraj. Its roots symbolize Lord Brahma, its trunk Lord Vishnu, and its branches and leaves Lord Shiva. Viewing the Akshayavat is considered helpful in the pursuit of moksha (liberation), especially for Kalpavas practitioners. Its depiction honors the legacy of sages and ascetics who have visited Prayagraj for spiritual elevation since ancient times.

Additional elements in the logo include the reclining Hanuman temple and its sacred flag, signifying the culmination of penance, as well as imagery of Siberian birds that migrate to the Sangam each winter, underscoring the ecological uniqueness of the region.

The Sanskrit shloka featured in the design, “Maghe Nimjanam Yatra Papam Paroharet Tatha,” translates to “Bathing during the month of Magh cleanses all sins.” The logo was conceptualised and designed by Prayagraj Mela Authority consultants Anupam Saxena and Pragalb Ajay.