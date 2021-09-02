Five held for smuggling drugs in Patiala, 3 lakh tablets recovered

Patiala Police have arrested five men for snuggling of narcotic pills and confiscated 3.1 lakh drug tablets and 4,000 injections from them. The men were running an inter-state gang and were smuggling pharmaceutical drugs from Uttar Pradesh to Punjab. The recovery includes 2.4 lakh narcotics pills (Tramadol), 76,800 capsules and 4,000 injections (Pentazocina).

The accused are Sarwan Singh, 26, of Ashike village in Ferozepur district; Gurwinder Singh, 23, of Balor village in Tarn Taran; Rajvikram Singh, 18; Sharad Awasthi, 20, and Rajat Gogian, 25, all of Shahjahanpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

SSP Sandeep Kumar Garg said on August 28, Rajpura Police had intercepted a truck on the national highway and recovered 22,000 narcotic pills from the occupants. Garg added that the men on the truck said that they had brought the tablets from Rajvikaram, who is pursuing a diploma in pharmacy.

“During investigation, the police also zeroed in a godown owned by Rajat in Shahjahanpur. Three other accused were arrested more drugs were seized,” the SSP said, adding that the UP men had been in this smuggling racket for long.

“The two accused from Punjab joined this gang only recently, and acted as suppliers. We have got seven-day remand of the accused and will question them on the people who bought their drugs,” he added.

A case has been registered under Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Rajpura Sadar police station.