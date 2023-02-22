Home / Cities / Others / Five new universities to be built in U.P, allocation of 303 cr made

Five new universities to be built in U.P, allocation of 303 cr made

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 22, 2023 08:15 PM IST

An allocation of ₹300 crore was made for the establishment of digital libraries at gram panchayat and ward levels.

LUCKNOW In a shot in the arm for the state’s education infrastructure, finance minister Suresh Khanna on Wednesday allocated 303 crore for the establishment of five new universities -- three state varsities, a law university, and another technical university.

The budget also makes a provision of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 crore for the establishment of state polytechnics. (Deepak Gupta)
The minister allocated 50 crore each for Maa Vindhyavasini State University in the Vindhyachal Dham division, Maa Pateshwari Devi State University in the Devipatan division, another state university in the Moradabad division, and Mahatma Buddha Agricultural and Technological University in Kushinagar. Meanwhile, 103 crore has been provisioned for the establishment of a National Law University in Prayagraj.

Besides, an allocation of 300 crore was made for the establishment of digital libraries at gram panchayat and ward levels. The state also made provision of 35 crore (nearly) for infrastructure works in Agricultural Universities of Kanpur, Ayodhya, Banda, and Meerut districts.

In his Budget speech, Khanna pointed out that batches have started in Agriculture College (Campus) Azamgarh under Acharya Narendra Dev University of Agriculture and Technology, Ayodhya. He added that construction work of the establishment of Agriculture College (Campus) in Gonda district is in progress.

The budget also makes a provision of 50 crore for the establishment of state polytechnics. A fund of 33 crore has been set aside for infrastructure development. Also, a provision of 2 crore was made for renovation and maintenance of already-constructed buildings in technical education schools and engineering institutes.

In addition, the state made a provision of 150 crore for a training program under the Skill Development Mission. Similarly, an allocation of 70 crore was made for the Chief Minister’s Apprenticeship Training Scheme. A budgetary provision of 35 crore for upgrading 29 Industrial Training Institutes was also made under the Centre-sponsored Strive Scheme.

In the basic education sector, a provision of 20,255 crore has been made for Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (Universal Elementary Education). Further, a provision of 1,000 crore has been made in the budget for the development of infrastructure facilities in primary and upper primary schools run by the basic education council under ‘Operation Kayakalp’.

BASIC EDUCATION

650 crore -- Free sweaters and shoes-socks for 2 crore government school students.

350 crore -- Free school bags to the students of Classes 1 to 8.

11 crore -- Construction of primary and upper primary schools in Vantangia villages.

40 crore -- Admissions under Right to Free and Compulsory Child Education Act of 2009.

500 crore -- Development of infrastructure facilities in government secondary schools under Project Alankar scheme.

100 crore -- Creation of assets for Sanskrit schools.

10 crore -- Scholarships to students studying Sanskrit in secondary schools.

5 crore -- Reimbursement of fees to financially-weaker parents sending their second girl child to self-financed schools.

