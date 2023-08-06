Home / Cities / Others / Dharma Raksha exhibition: Five-day expo ends in Kashi, next stop Lucknow

Dharma Raksha exhibition: Five-day expo ends in Kashi, next stop Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Aug 06, 2023 12:47 AM IST

The organisers said that the Dharma Raksha Exhibition successfully met its purpose to create awareness among people about the ancient temple

A five-day exhibition showcasing a model of the ancient temple of Adi Vishweshwar Baba Kashi Vishwanath with pictures of Gyanvapi concluded at Bharatiya Shiksha Mandir Inter College, Englishia Line, Varanasi, on Saturday.

An event on the sidelines of the expo in Varanasi on Saturday (Ht Photo)
Vice-president, Indian Association Industries, RK Chowdhary, who inaugurated the exhibition, attended the concluding ceremony as chief guest.

He said that the Dharma Raksha exhibition has proved a milestone in creating awareness among people about the ancient temple. He assured the organisers full support in organising such exhibitions in the future too.

The organisers said that the Dharma Raksha Exhibition successfully met its purpose to create awareness among people about the ancient temple through a model and the truth of Gyanvapi through pictures.

Managing trustee of the Shri Adimahadev Kashi Dharmalay Mukti Nyas, which organised it, RP Singh said, “A large number of people visited the exhibition and asked about the rare pictures of the Gyanvapi exhibited here. The people also clicked pictures of the model of the ancient temple of Adi Vishweshwar Baba Kashi Vishwanath and took information about it.

“We will start preparations to hold the exhibition in Lucknow in the last week of August. Thereafter, we will plan to organise the same exhibition in New Delhi.”

A total of 62 panels carrying pictures of Gyanvapi were exhibited, said Anurag Trivedi, an office-bearer.

Executive president of the Nyas, Sanjiv Chandra Tripathi, and Sunil Agarwal, Sanchay Rastogi and Ajai Pandey, gave information to the people about the pictures and model to the visitors.

