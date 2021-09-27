Flight lieutenant held for raping colleague at institute in Coimbatore

A Flight Lieutenant at a training institute in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district was arrested for allegedly raping his colleague, police said.

According to police, a 27-year-old woman officer from Delhi had reportedly raised the issue of sexual assault with authorities at the institute around the first week of September when the alleged incident took place. Since no action was taken, she met Coimbatore’s commissioner of police, Deepak M Damor, on September 20. “The institute had initiated inquiry proceedings but she was probably not happy about it which is why she came to the police,” said a senior police officer in Coimbatore.

Based on her complaint, the All Women’s Police Station in Gandhipuram carried out preliminary enquiries, registered a case against the accused and arrested him on Saturday, said the official. Police have also informed authorities in Delhi about the incident.

Around the first week of September, the woman officer sustained a leg injury while undergoing sports training on campus. She took medication for the injury before going to sleep. On the night of September 10, the accused allegedly came into her hostel room and committed the crime, police said.

The accused has been booked under IPC section 376 (rape). He was remanded in judicial custody and sent to the Udumalpet sub jail in Tirupur district on Sunday, police said.

Reacting to the developments, a spokesperson of the institute said, “We are cooperating with the police investigation and are also conducting an (internal) inquiry to ascertain the facts.”

About 30 personnel from across India have been undergoing training at the institute since August 15.