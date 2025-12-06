Flights to Delhi, Mumbai cancelled; passengers face hardship at Prayagraj Airport

As part of the nationwide operational issues within airlines, major disruptions occurred at Prayagraj Airport on Friday, leaving hundreds of passengers distressed throughout the day. IndiGo’s flights to Delhi and Mumbai were cancelled, and its Bengaluru-bound flight arrived nearly five hours late. Travellers sit after their flight was cancelled by IndiGo Airlines at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, India, December 5, 2025. (REUTERS)

Long queues were seen at airline counters from morning till evening as stranded passengers sought assistance. IndiGo’s Delhi-bound flight was cancelled early in the morning. Although the airline initially arranged an alternative aircraft, that too was cancelled due to a shortage of crew members, causing significant inconvenience for passengers scheduled to travel to the national capital. The cancellation of IndiGo’s Mumbai flight compounded the woes, leaving many passengers frustrated.

Affected travellers were offered refunds or rescheduling options for the next day. Some were also provided hotel accommodation by the airline.

Meanwhile, passengers waiting for IndiGo’s Bengaluru flight repeatedly approached the counters seeking updates. The flight, which usually lands at 12:45 p.m., arrived only around 5:30 p.m. due to technical issues, leading to a delay of more than five hours before its departure later in the evening.

Prayagraj Airport director Rajesh Chawla acknowledged the disruptions, stating they stemmed from recently issued orders, which have now been withdrawn. He expressed hope that flight operations would return to normal from Saturday.

Gorakhpur too faces woes

Chaos erupted at Gorakhpur Airport too on Friday evening after the last-minute cancellation of all four scheduled IndiGo flights to various cities, leaving nearly 880 passengers stranded. Long queues formed as travellers waited for hours, seeking updates amid severely disrupted operations that continued late into the night.

Confusion intensified when many passengers, who had already cleared security and were waiting in the boarding area, were informed abruptly about the cancellations.

Airport director Sanjay Kumar said, “IndiGo officials are updating passengers. Adequate arrangements for seating, drinking water, and other essential amenities have been ensured at the airport.”

