Flood water recedes in Kashi; admn on alert over spread of diseases
The CMO said they have also written to the Nagar Nigam to carry out extensive cleaning and fogging drives in the affected areas in order to avert the vector borne diseases.
Bringing much to the relief to the people here in Varanasi, the water level in the Ganga dipped to 70.82 metres which is below the warning level mark of 70.262 metres. District administration has directed the health department and Nagar Nigam to take all possible measures to keep a check on the post-flood infections and diseases.
“We are distributing medicines, especially the chlorine tablets and the other anti-allergic medicines among people in order to keep a check on the skin diseases that often occur after the flood water recedes,” said Dr Sandeep Chowdhary, chief medical officer (CMO).
The CMO said they have also written to the Nagar Nigam to carry out extensive cleaning and fogging drives in the affected areas in order to avert the vector borne diseases. “The time when water starts receding is very crucial and it requires us to remain alert. It’s for the same reason we are taking all precautionary measures in order to keep a check on the diseases that pop up in the post flood phase,” he said.
On Thursday, the water level in the Ganga was recorded at 70.82 metres that was below the warning level mark of 70.262 metres, stated the officials of Middle Ganga Division III, Varanasi, Central Water Commission. The downward trend though has brought partial relief to the flood-affected people, the district administration is still carrying on with the rescue operations.
“Our medical helpline—09450020097, is still operational to assist the displaced lot. Also, we have launched a special drive, keeping the expecting mothers in mind. Under the drive, we have identified more than 500 expecting mothers in order to provide them proper medical assistance in times of need,” said Kaushal Raj Sharma, district magistrate.
District administration has established around 40 flood relief camps in which around 12,000 flood affected people have taken shelter.
-
Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang
Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.
-
CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.
-
Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses. The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.
-
Punekars unhappy over Ganesh immersion arrangements
Pune: Though the Pune Municipal Corporation has set up immersion spots, mobile and artificial tanks, residents who carried out Ganesh visarjan (immersion) after one and a half days of the festival found the civic arrangements lacking in terms of poor staff deployment and unclean ghats. On Thursday, the second day of Ganeshotsav, many faithful performed immersion of the idol according to the tradition.
-
UGC steps up measures to grant autonomy to affiliated colleges
In line with the National Education Policy 2020, the University Grants Commission has started preparing comprehensive guidelines to provide autonomy to affiliated colleges, officials familiar with the development said on Thursday. The NEP envisages autonomy for all colleges currently affiliated to a university and recommends that they should eventually become autonomous degree-granting colleges. In 2018, two Delhi University colleges — St Stephen's and Hindu College — had approached the ministry of education seeking autonomy.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics