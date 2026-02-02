Fog disrupts rail services, delays trains by hours during Maghi Purnima festival in Prayagraj

Rail services were severely disrupted during the Maghi Purnima bathing festival due to dense fog, which affected train operations across several routes. A massive influx of devotees was nonetheless recorded in Prayagraj on Saturday and Sunday. Police personnel kept vigil despite the fog at the Sangam on the occasion of the ‘Maghi Purnima’ festival (PTI)

Trains scheduled to arrive in the morning only reached the city by Sunday afternoon, causing significant inconvenience to passengers. Officials conceded that the New Delhi route was the worst affected. Frustrated passengers lodged complaints over prolonged delays with the divisional railway manager (DRM) and the Union railway minister on social media platform X.

The New Delhi–Prayagraj Rajdhani Express was more than 11 hours behind schedule. The train, which was initially scheduled to arrive at Subedarganj railway station at 11:15 pm on Saturday, finally reached at 11:11 am on Sunday. This was despite the train having already been rescheduled by nearly six hours at its origin in New Delhi.

Similarly, the Prayagraj Express arrived at Subedarganj station approximately four hours late. The Humsafar Express was delayed by 3 hours and 45 minutes, while the Brahmaputra Mail reached Prayagraj Junction nearly four hours late, forcing passengers to wait for long periods.

The Rewa Express was delayed by 3 hours and 30 minutes, and the Purushottam Express arrived almost six hours late. Fog also impacted premium services: the Vande Bharat Express from Varanasi arrived 35 minutes late, and the New Delhi–Prayagraj Vande Bharat was delayed by 38 minutes. Another Vande Bharat from Agra reached Prayagraj nearly an hour behind schedule.

Additionally, the Shiv Ganga Express arrived 3 hours and 22 minutes late, while several other trains, including the Amrit Bharat Express, also ran significantly behind schedule. The service disruptions caused major inconvenience to both devotees arriving in Prayagraj for the Maghi Purnima holy dip and regular commuters.