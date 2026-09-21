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Footballer dead, another injured as motorcycles collide in Kerala's Kozhikode

The motorcycle carrying the two footballers collided with another two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction, police said.

Updated on: Sep 21, 2026, 12:03:27 IST
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A footballer died and another was injured after two motorcycles collided on the Gandhi Road flyover here, police said on Monday.

According to police, the accident occurred around 10.40 pm on Sunday on a flyover near Christian College in Kozhikode. (Representative Image/PTI)
According to police, the accident occurred around 10.40 pm on Sunday on a flyover near Christian College in Kozhikode. (Representative Image/PTI)

The deceased was identified as Rijohn Jose (29), a native of Ollur in Thrissur and a player of Calicut FC.

The injured was identified as Gani Ahammed Nigam.

Both had reached Kozhikode as Calicut FC was preparing for the upcoming Super League Kerala (SLK), which begins on September 25.

Also Read | 52-year-old dies after speeding Thar hits motorcycle in Faridabad

Rijohn had played as a defender for Forca Kochi in the last edition of the SLK.

According to police, the accident occurred around 10.40 pm on Sunday on a flyover near Christian College in Kozhikode.

The motorcycle carrying the two footballers collided with another two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction, police said.

Also Read | 2 killed as speeding motorcycle crashes into fence on Delhi-Mathura Expressway

They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Rijohn was declared dead, police said.

Nigam's condition is stable, they said.

Also Read | Constable drowns after motorcycle skids into water-filled pit in Ballia

Based on a complaint lodged by Calicut FC's manager, Nadakkavu police registered a case against the rider of the motorcycle that collided with the footballers' vehicle.

The body will be handed over to relatives after postmortem, police said.

 
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