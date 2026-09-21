Footballer dead, another injured as motorcycles collide in Kerala's Kozhikode

A footballer died and another was injured after two motorcycles collided on the Gandhi Road flyover here, police said on Monday.

According to police, the accident occurred around 10.40 pm on Sunday on a flyover near Christian College in Kozhikode. (Representative Image/PTI)

The deceased was identified as Rijohn Jose (29), a native of Ollur in Thrissur and a player of Calicut FC.

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The injured was identified as Gani Ahammed Nigam.

Both had reached Kozhikode as Calicut FC was preparing for the upcoming Super League Kerala (SLK), which begins on September 25.

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Rijohn had played as a defender for Forca Kochi in the last edition of the SLK.

According to police, the accident occurred around 10.40 pm on Sunday on a flyover near Christian College in Kozhikode.

The motorcycle carrying the two footballers collided with another two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Both footballers fell on the road following the impact, and Rijohn suffered serious injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both footballers fell on the road following the impact, and Rijohn suffered serious injuries. {{/usCountry}}

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They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Rijohn was declared dead, police said.

Nigam's condition is stable, they said.

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Based on a complaint lodged by Calicut FC's manager, Nadakkavu police registered a case against the rider of the motorcycle that collided with the footballers' vehicle.

The body will be handed over to relatives after postmortem, police said.