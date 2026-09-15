Constable drowns after motorcycle skids into water-filled pit in Ballia

: The body of a Uttar Pradesh Police constable and his motorcycle were found in a deep, water-filled pit near the Chhata railway crossing on Bansdih Road in Ballia district on Monday. A police officer said the constable was identified as Paritosh Mishra, 25, a 2020-batch constable posted at Bansdih Kotwali in Ballia. He was a resident of a locality under Holagarh police station area of Prayagraj district. His kin have been informed. During his return journey, Mishra had dinner with two-three other policemen posted at Bansdih Road police station at an eatery in the Chatta area. After that, constable Paritosh Mishra left for the police station (For representation only)

According to police, Paritosh Mishra went to Ballia on his personal motorcycle on September 13 to drop constable Shivgopal Pal, who was going for official work, at Ballia railway station. During his return journey, Mishra had dinner with two-three other policemen posted at Bansdih Road police station at an eatery in the Chatta area. After that, constable Paritosh Mishra left for the police station. However, he did not reach the station in time for mobile duty at night.

Thereafter, a search for Mishra was launched. Attempts to contact him on his mobile phone failed as the device was switched off. His fellow police personnel searched the surrounding area throughout the night but could not locate him.

On Monday morning, Mishra’s body and motorcycle were recovered from the water-filled pit, the police officer said. Superintendent of police Omvir Singh said that prima facie, it appeared that while passing near the Chhata railway crossing, Mishra and his motorcycle skidded into a deep pond. As the pond was filled with water, Mishra drowned along with his motorcycle.

The police took possession of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. His kin have been informed. Further investigation is under way.