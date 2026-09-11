2 die as speeding motorcyclecrashes into fence on e-way
A 24-year-old motorcyclist and his 22-year-old friend were killed after he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into metal fencing along the central verge of the Delhi-Mathura Expressway in Faridabad on Thursday, police said
A 24-year-old motorcyclist and his 22-year-old friend were killed after he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into metal fencing along the central verge of the Delhi-Mathura Expressway in Faridabad on Thursday, police said. Neither was wearing a helmet.
Police identified the rider as Sonu Kumar and the pillion rider as Sunny, both residents of Krishna Colony in Faridabad.
The two were travelling to Delhi’s Kalkaji temple to offer prayers and had covered only about 6km when the crash occurred near the Sarai toll plaza, police said.
“The rider lost control while travelling at high speed and hit the fence. The motorcycle skidded for about 80 to 90 metres on the highway, leaving both Sonu and Sunny severely injured,” a police officer said.
Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said commuters alerted the police control room about the crash. “Ambulances reached the spot and rushed them to Badshah Khan Civil Hospital, where doctors declared them dead,” he said.
Yadav said the crash was captured by a CCTV camera installed along the highway and police did not suspect foul play. The footage showed the rider losing control of the motorcycle before crashing into the metal fence, he added.
“The footage was also shown to the victims’ families, who have so far not raised the possibility of another vehicle being involved,” Yadav said.
The bodies were handed over to the families after autopsies. An inquiry under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was conducted at Sarai Khawaja police station on the basis of families’ statements, Yadav said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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