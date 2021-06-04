For 4th day in row, Ludhiana’s daily Covid count remains below 300

The district recorded 228 fresh Covid-19 cases and six deaths in the last 24 hours, health department officials said on Thursday. It is for the fourth day in a row that the daily count of cases has fallen below the 300-mark.

The district currently has 3,325 active cases.

The deceased include four women and two men, the oldest being a 77-year-old woman resident of Haibowal Kalan, and the youngest a 30-year-old woman from Samrala who was brought dead at Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.

The remaining are a 69-year-old man of Rumi village, a 65-year-old woman resident of Janta Enclave and a 54-year-old male resident of Issru village. Besides, a 32-year-old woman resident of Janta Nagar also succumbed to the virus.

The total number of deaths due to Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic is 2013 while 84,850 residents have tested positive until now. Of the total, 79,512 patients have recovered.

Civil surgeon Dr Kiran Ahluwalia said the number of Covid cases have also decreased in Ludhiana, but the health department teams are working day and night to bring the count to zero.

She said the health department team is carrying out extensive sampling, vaccination and awareness to control the spread. She further said, “People are scared of Covid-19 but they should also know that it is very easy to stay away from this virus. All they need to do is follow the health department’s guidelines.”

She added, “By getting vaccinated, taking a Covid test if experiencing symptoms and observing basic precautions such as wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining adequate social distancing can help keep the virus at bay.”