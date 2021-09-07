For jobs, research scholars protest outside Punjabi University Patiala

Patiala Research scholars of Punjabi University protested outside the varsity, claiming that the state government had failed to create jobs in government colleges and varsity institutions. They set up fruit and vegetable kiosks outside the varsity, claiming that if things did not improve, they could be forced to lead the life of a street vendor. Most of these research scholars have qualified the UGC-NET exam and are pursuing MPhil and PhD degrees. In Punjab, there are 1,873 sanctioned posts of lecturers, of which 1,292 are vacant. To tide over the staff shortage, the department has roped in 882 guest faculty and 251 part-time lecturers

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON