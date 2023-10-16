Foreign nations responsible for rise of illegal drugs in Tripura, says CM

Foreign nations are responsible for the rise of illegal drugs in Tripura, said chief minister Dr Manik Saha on Sunday and warned that his government will not spare those involved.

Dr Saha said that a large of youth population of the state have become victims of addiction and gambling.

He also urged students, parents and teachers to come forward and take part in raising awareness.

“Despite Tripura having attained the highest rank in seizure of drugs in the northeastern states, more drugs are coming to the state. We are trying to track those who are involved in the trade. They will not be spared. Your (people) cooperation is required as it is our responsibility to keep our children safe from taking the wrong path,” said Saha while addressing a function in Agartala.

Dr Saha also spoke of the time when he was a Rajya Sabha MP and shed light on the passage of a bill in favour of the Darlong community.

“I am a Bengali, but I spoke for a tribal community. This is unity in diversity. We have to stay united,” said Saha.

He also highlighted the different steps taken by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) government in favour of the people.

Saha stated that 23 years Bru displacement issue was solved through resettlement of 37,000 Bru migrants from Mizoram, five indigenous artists and social workers were honoured with Padma awards, Baramura hills, Atharamura hills and Gandacherra were named in Kokborok language spoken by most of the indigenous people and others during the government’s period.

