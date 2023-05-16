Home / Cities / Others / BJP-IPFT to stay in power for next 40-50 years, says Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha

BJP-IPFT to stay in power for next 40-50 years, says Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
May 16, 2023 07:21 PM IST

Tripura’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) had continued with their alliance in the last assembly polls

Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) government came to power in the state for second time due to people’s faith on them and claimed to remain in power for the next 40-50 years.

The chief minister remained upbeat about the BJP-IPFT alliance for years to come. (Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha | Twitter)

“People supported and kept faith in us and that’s why we made our government for a second term. As people have faith on us, I feel that our government will be in power for the coming 40-50 years,” Dr Saha said on the sidelines of an event at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan in Agartala.

This is not the first time that such comments of remaining in power for decades in the state have been made.

Earlier in 2020, former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that the BJP-IPFT will remain in power for another 30-35 years if at least 80% houses in the state hung pictures of Swami Vivekananda along with his messages at their doors.

