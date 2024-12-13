Forest dept action on 110 illegal structures near Sultanpur bird sanctuary

Gurugram: The Haryana Forest department has identified 110 illegal constructions, including houses, farmhouses and other real estate projects, which have come up in the prohibited 5-kilometre-long eco-sensitive zone around the Sultanpur bird sanctuary and on Friday it asked civic agencies and the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) to take action against these illegal structures, officials said. Construction and other non-forest activities are banned or restricted in a 5-kilometre radius around the Sultanpur National Park, which was designated a Ramsar site in 2023. This perimeter, is called the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) and is considered as a buffer to protect the wetland and sanctuary. (FILE PHOTO)

Additional chief secretary, department of environment, forest and wildlife, Anand Mohan Sharan, on Friday held a meeting with officials of the district administration, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and DTCP and directed officials to take legal action against the violators. He said that illegal construction activities in the restricted area will not be tolerated.

Construction and other non-forest activities are banned or restricted in a 5-kilometre radius around the Sultanpur National Park, which was designated a Ramsar site in 2023. This perimeter, is called the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) and is considered as a buffer to protect the wetland and sanctuary.

A senior government official, who was aware of the matter, said that 110 sites have been identified by the forest department and a list of the same has been shared where illegal construction has been carried out. “These sites include houses, shops, farm houses and even real estate projects that have been developed after getting permission from the competent authorities. Although work on some of the projects has been stopped but during the meeting, directions were issued that legal action should be taken against the owners of these plots under the Forest Act in Gurugram’s local court. We will soon initiate action against those who carried out illegal constructions,” he said.

According to the list shared by the forest department (a copy of which has been seen by HT), there are ten real estate projects which have come up within 5 kilometres of the eco-sensitive zone and these also include an affordable housing project.

A senior official of the department of town and country planning when asked about the development of realty projects in a restricted zone said that after the matter was brought to their notice by the forest department, the work on these projects was immediately stopped. “We have received a list of the illegal construction sites and we will initiate action soon,” he said.

Construction activity within the fixed perimeter of the said place is a violation of the Zonal Master Plan Provision and the rules of Eco Sensitive Zone (Environmentally Sensitive Area). “The central government has given the status of a Ramsar site to Sultanpur National Park. There should be no illegal construction within the fixed perimeter of the concerned area,” Sharan said in a statement issued by the district administration.