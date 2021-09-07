Form panel and talk to us, Punjab SAD to farm bodies

Chandigarh The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has invited all 32 farmer organisations, including the BKU (Ekta), headed by Joginder Singh Ugrahan, to form a committee to hold talks with it, to remove all misgivings regarding the ‘Gal Punjab Di’ campaign, launched as a mobilisation tool for the 2022 state assembly polls.

In a letter written to all these farm bodies, former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra said the SAD had always stood up the cause of farmers and supported every decision of the Samyukat Kisam Morcha (SKM). “It is with this spirit and the welfare of farmers that we wish to engage with farmer organizations and address all their concerns as well as work unitedly to ensure the repeal of the three black laws. This is also why we have postponed our campaign for one week,” he said, adding that Balwinder Bhunder and Manjinder Singh Sirsa will engage with farmers, at the time and place that their leaders will choose.

The SAD leader said the Congress party in Punjab was a divided house, with the government not fulfilling promises made to citizens.

He claimed that on similar lines, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had worked against the interests of Punjab, be it adopting double standards on the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) issue in Punjab or demanding action against Punjab’s farmers for burning stubble and calling for closure of the thermal plants of the state in the Supreme Court.

Chandumajra said that the SAD was the only hope for the people of Punjab and that was why people were turning out in huge numbers to attend the recent party programmes.

‘CHANDIGARH AIRPORT TO HAVE

CARGO FACILITY BY DECEMBER’

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Prem Singh Chandumajra on Monday said a new cargo facility would become operational at the Chandigarh airport in Mohali in December this year. “This development will make the region a hub for export of fruit and vegetable and flowers,” he said, adding that he had taken up the issue with Union civil aviation minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, who had assured him that the cargo facility was under construction and would be completed by the year-end.

“Diversification of agriculture will also get a boost. Now, our perishable goods will be transported to West Asia within hours. The farmers will earn more, with new jobs and trade opportunities an added bonus,” he said, adding that farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir will benefit.