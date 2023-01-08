Former Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi passes away

Senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former West Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi passed away at 88 at his home in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj during the wee hours on Sunday.

The three-time Speaker of the UP Legislative Assembly had been unwell for the past one month.

On December 8, he had fractured his hand after falling in the washroom. He also had general weakness besides decreased oral intake and urine output and was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital on December 30. After undergoing treatment at the hospital for a week, Tripathi was brought home, where he passed away at around 5am, family members said.

Tripathi had earlier contracted the Covid virus twice and recovered after a long treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow, they added.

A senior advocate of Allahabad high court, Tripathi served as a member of the UP Legislative Assembly six times. He represented the Jhunsi seat between 1977-1980) and Allahabad South seat for five consecutive terms between 1989-2007). He also served as the Speaker of the UP Legislative Assembly thrice between 1991 and 2004.

On July 14, 2014, Tripathi was appointed as the governor of West Bengal. He had additional charge of Bihar as governor twice and additional charge as governor of Meghalaya and Mizoram as well.