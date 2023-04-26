Home / Cities / Others / At 51, former BJP MLA clears Class 12th exams

At 51, former BJP MLA clears Class 12th exams

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 26, 2023 01:14 AM IST

On Tuesday, Mishra’s supporters celebrated his academic win after the U.P. board results were announced. He got 263 out of 500 marks.

LUCKNOW You’re never too late to pursue your dreams and former BJP MLA Rajesh Mishra (alias Pappu Bhartol) has proved it by clearing Class 12th examination at the age of 51 years. Next, he wants to pursue a law degree and help the poor with legal matters by becoming a lawyer.

Rajesh Mishra served as MLA from Bithri Chainpur assembly segment of Bareilly from 2017 to 2022. (Sourced)
Rajesh Mishra served as MLA from Bithri Chainpur assembly segment of Bareilly from 2017 to 2022. (Sourced)

On Tuesday, Mishra’s supporters celebrated his academic win after the U.P. board results were announced. He got 263 out of 500 marks. However, Mishra believes that he should have scored better and plans to request for a scrutiny. “My exams went well and hence, I will take recourse scrutiny of my answersheets. If that doesn’t help, I could even seek legal intervention,” said the BJP leader, who passed high school two years ago when he was still a lawmaker.

Rajesh Mishra served as MLA from Bithri Chainpur assembly segment of Bareilly from 2017 to 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lucknow lawyer lawmaker bareilly law degree scrutiny high school + 5 more
lucknow lawyer lawmaker bareilly law degree scrutiny high school + 4 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out