Former MLA awarded 1-yr jail term for ‘indecent’ remarks

ByAbdur Rahman
Mar 18, 2023 07:49 PM IST

The MP/MLA court also slapped a fine of ₹10,000 on the former legislator. The leader was not arrested and secured bail as the nature of the offence isn’t serious.

GORAKHPUR Former U.P. chief of Congress and two-time MLA from Kushinagar’s Tamkuhi Raj constituency, Ajay Kumar Lallu, was sentenced to one-year imprisonment in a four-year-old case on Saturday. The MP/MLA court also slapped a fine of 10,000 on the former legislator.

Lallu was Tamkuhi Raj MLA in the 16th and 17th U.P. assembly. He lost the election in 2022. (HT Photo)
Lallu was booked for making ‘derogatory’ remarks against cabinet minister Shrikant Sharma. In its verdict, the court observed that the chief of a major political party should have exercised restraint and not made an indecent remark.

The leader was not arrested and secured bail as the nature of the offence isn’t serious. However, as the news of the verdict reached people, several supporters of Lallu reached his residence. Lallu was Tamkuhi Raj MLA in the 16th and 17th U.P. assembly. He lost the election in 2022.

Reacting to the court decision, Nirmala Paswan, district unit president of Congress in Gorakhpur, said anything was possible in the BJP government while adding that those exposing the failures of the government are facing action but Congress would continue its fight against the misrule.

Senior Congress leader and member of the state working committee, Touqeer Alam, said a one-year imprisonment term would not frighten party workers and hailed Lallu as a ‘lion’.

