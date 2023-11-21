Former Mr India Nongthombam Maipak passes away at 88 in Manipur

Nongthombam Maipak, former Mr India title holder and veteran body builder of Manipur popularly known as Mister Maipak passed away at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal after battling with an illness on Monday evening. He was 88. Maipak also known as ‘Son of Manipur’, won the Mr India title in 1970. (HT Photo)

Maipak who is the inspiration behind many renowned bodybuilders of the state, is survived by his wife, four sons and three daughters.

Maipak was born on June 12, 1935 at Uripok Sorbon Thingel Sinam Leikai in Imphal West district as the second son of late N Komol Singh and Tampaklei Devi.

Maipak also known as ‘Son of Manipur’, won the Mr India title in 1970 and then represented India in the Mr Universe competition held from September 25-26, 1971 at Paris (France) and was honoured with the ‘Best Indian Style Mythological Pose,’ besides bagging the 10th position in the competition.

Mister Maipak was also a popular athlete in hammer throw, shot put and discus throw events.

He once broke the national records on behalf of Manipur team in hammer throw competition during National Games held at Delhi in 1958.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh condoled the demise of Maipak.

Sharing the photograph of Maipak in his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Singh wrote, “My heartfelt condolences on the demise of Nongthombam Maipak, the Son of Manipur. His achievements as Mr India 1970 and as Mr Universe 1971 participant brought pride and left an indelible mark on our state. May his legacy inspire generations to come and may his soul find eternal peace.”

