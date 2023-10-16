Former SP MLA among 22 booked for land forgery in Lucknow

LUCKNOW As many as 22 people have been booked for the alleged illegal occupation of a piece of land situated along the Ayodhya-Faizabad highway in Lucknow. Among those named in the FIR registered at the Chinhat Police Station on October 11 are former Samajwadi Party MLA from BKT, Rajendra Yadav, and former Congress MLA candidate, Ramesh Srivastava. Representative photo (HT File)

The FIR has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which include 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery of documents), 471 (dishonesty), 447 (criminal trespass), and 506 (criminal intimidation). This action follows a complaint lodged by Chinhat resident Surendra Kumar Bajrai.

According to the complaint mentioned in the FIR, those named in the case have allegedly occupied the land illegally along the Ayodhya highway by utilizing forged documents. Furthermore, the accused are said to have threatened to harm him and his father when they attempted to protest the land occupation.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON