Former SP MLA Parwez Ahmad booked for issuing threats to Atiq’s aide

Kareli police lodged an FIR on Saturday night against former Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Haji Parwez Ahmad, also known as Parwez Tanki, for allegedly issuing threats to a property dealer. The property dealer, known to be close to the late mafia politician Atiq Ahmad, filed the complaint. An FIR has been registered against Parwez Ahmad, and further investigations are underway, the police said.

In his complaint to the police, Mohd Abbas from the Atarsuiya area stated that he had given ₹1.10 lakh in cash to former MLA Parwez Ahmad around six months ago to purchase a plot of land. However, Parwez did not buy the plot nor return the money. Abbas claimed that about 20 days ago, Parwez and his two associates met him at the Karamat Ki Chowki locality in Kareli, where they threatened him with death and refused to return the money. They allegedly abused Abbas and instructed him to forget about the payment.

SHO of Kareli police station, Amarnath Rai, confirmed that an FIR has been registered based on Abbas’s complaint and further investigations are underway.

It is worth mentioning that Abbas was close to the late mafia politician Atiq Ahmad, and his house in Atarsuiya was demolished by the PDA during a drive.