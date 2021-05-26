Foundation work of Ram Mandir expedited

Filling work of Ram Mandir foundation in Ayodhya has been expedited. Larsen and Toubro, which is carrying out the construction work, on Monday started laying fifth layer of the temple’s foundation.

During the ongoing filling process, around 44 layers of 300 mm each will be laid. Thereafter, each layer will be compressed with simple and vibrating rollers. Last month, the Ram Mandir Construction Committee started the filling work with the target of completing 1.25 lakh cubic metre dug-up ground at Ram Janmabhoomi by the end of September.

The Tata Consulting Engineers is working as project management consultant and is assisting the Larsen and Toubro in the constructions work. According to Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, the Larsen and Toubro has appointed Balaji Construction Company of Rajasthan as its assisting partner to complete the foundation work at the earliest. The Larsen and Toubro has also increased its working hours from eight to 12.

The temple’s foundation, which will be 107 feet above the sea level, is being made of layers of stones. For filling the temple’s foundation, crushed stone (gitti) of Banda, coarse sand, fly ash and asbestos are being used.

“We want to complete maximum work of Ram Mandir’s foundation before the onset of monsoon. The construction company has also increased its working hours to finish foundation work at the earliest,” said a member of the Trust.

Nripendra Misra, chairman of the Trust, is taking updates of the construction work from New Delhi where he resides. Trust’s general secretary Champat Rai keeps Misra updated of all development and progress in work.

Misra also regularly visits Ayodhya and stays back in town for two-three days and reviews progress of construction work of Ram Mandir. Construction work of Ram Mandir began on August 5 last year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over its Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya.