Four arrested for misusing health scheme cards to make money

Noida: Police have arrested four members of a gang that allegedly misused health scheme cards meant for ex-servicemen to admit ineligible patients to private hospitals and extract money in return, police said on Saturday.

The arrests were made by Phase-2 police station near Tikona Park, Sector 110. Seven copies of ECHS (Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme) cards and four mobile phones were also seized, police added.

The suspects were identified as Danish (21), Pradeep Gaur (23), Sumit (33) and Pooran Singh (60), all residents of Bulandshahr district. Police said Danish has a diploma in pharmacy, while the others only have school-level education. Pradeep, who was employed at a Noida-based hospital, helped the gang hospitalize patients easily.

According to police, the gang used ECHS cards and passed off unrelated patients by falsely identifying as cardholders. They targeted people seeking hospitalization and offered to “arrange the process” in lieu of money. The payment had to be made partly before the admission and the rest after discharge.

Police said the group had been running this racket for some time and had admitted multiple patients to several ECHS-empanelled hospitals in NCR. They frequently changed locations to avoid detection and used WhatsApp calls to communicate.

DCP (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Awasthi said the case revealed a serious misuse of a healthcare scheme designed for retired defence personnel. “The accused exploited ECHS cards to admit ineligible patients to hospitals in exchange for money. One of them worked at a hospital, which made it easier for them to execute the fraud. Investigation to identify the hospitals involved, ascertain financial transactions and other possible beneficiaries is underway.”

A case has been registered at Phase-2 police station under sections 318(4) (cheating by personation), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) among others, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.