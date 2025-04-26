Four arrested for trader leader’s murder in Mathura

Two shooters who shot dead a trader leader in Mathura on Wednesday were arrested by Mathura police after an encounter on Saturday in Mathura. Two of those who hired the accused had already been arrested on Friday. Traders handing over a letter of demands to deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in Mathura on Friday. (HT Photo)

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had met family members of the deceased and assured action on Friday.

Senior superintendent of police, Mathura, Shlok Kumar, said that the police had already arrested two of the accused namely Yogesh and Rajan, both brothers, who had business of sweets in Mathura.

“The two in custody had revealed that they had asked Rakesh Joshi, 27, to kill Hemendra Garg, the trader leader, and Joshi with Sadil Shah, 21, executed the plan. Garg was shot dead on Wednesday night by Joshi and Shah. Thus, the police was in search of both absconding accused,” Kumar said.

“The Mathura police got a clue about the movement of Joshi and Shah on Saturday and both were arrested after an encounter. Joshi suffered an injury in both legs while Shah was injured in one leg. Both have been admitted to the hospital for treatment and will be presented in a court of law for being sent to judicial custody,” the SSP Mathura said.

Police recovered the motorcycle used in murder besides country-made firearms from the accused.

Earlier on Friday, superintendent of police, Mathura, Dr Arvind Kumar, informed that a case was registered at Govind Nagar police station of Mathura on the complaint of Hemendra Garg’s brother.

“The two accused arrested on Friday, Yogesh and Rajan, had a shop on Vrindavan Road. They had a dispute with Garg with regard to a plot and constructions thereon. Garg had lodged complaints with various officials against the accused and their constructions on a plot on Vrindavan Road and this had agitated the accused businessmen,” Kumar said.

“Yogesh and Rajan had kept Joshi as guard at the property and asked him to eliminate Garg. Joshi along with Shah shot Garg on Wednesday night,” SP Mathura said.

“Both Yogesh and Rajan were sent to jail after being presented before a Mathura court on Friday,” he added.