Four arrested in Meghalaya for extortion threat allegedly linked to GNLA-R

Shillong: The Meghalaya police have arrested four persons, including one minor, in connection with an extortion case allegedly linked to the Garo National Liberation Army-Regroup (GNLA-R), following an FIR lodged at Nonghyllam Police Station last week. The Meghalaya police said the arrests mark a significant step toward curbing renewed militant activity and extortion attempts in the sensitive border belt of South West Khasi Hills (Representational image)

According to police, the case was registered on October 28 after a victim reported receiving an extortion note purportedly from the GNLA-R, followed by threatening calls from an unknown number. The case was registered at Nonghyllam PS under Case No. 15(10)25 U/S 308(2)/351(4)/3(5)/113(3)(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Acting swiftly on the complaint and credible intelligence inputs, personnel of Ranikor Circle and the Special Cell of Mawkyrwat Police apprehended the prime suspect, Mann R. Marak (25) of Upper Rajapara in South West Khasi Hills district.

“Based on his interrogation, three more suspects — Marson R. Marak (18) of Upper Rajapara, Tartus N. Marak (20) of Mulapat, and Babulin D. Sangma (27) of Upper Rajapara — were arrested, along with one minor,” said Banrap Jyrwa, superintendent of police, South West Khasi Hills.

He added, “We are investigating to confirm their links with GNLA-R and whether they were acting under the instructions of any active or sleeper cell members. The operation reflects our continued effort to dismantle any attempts by such groups to regroup in the border areas.”

Police officers familiar with the matter said the arrests mark a significant step toward curbing renewed militant activity and extortion attempts in the sensitive border belt of South West Khasi Hills.

A senior police officer at the state police headquarters said GNLA (R) — the “Renewal” faction — had surfaced last year, and eight persons were earlier arrested, some of whom had links with the ousted rebel group. “But these latest arrests by South West Khasi Hills police are basically just miscreants trying to make a fast buck,” the official clarified.