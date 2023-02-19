Four arrested in Odisha for assaulting tribal girl over theft allegations

The police in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district have arrested four persons for allegedly assaulting a tribal girl on accusing her of stealing ₹900 and some slippers from a house, officials said on Saturday.

The girl from Tarangapuri village under Kundei police station area had gone to the forest nearby to collect Mahua flowers on Friday afternoon when some youngsters of the village dragged her from the forest to the centre of the village accusing her of stealing ₹900 and some slippers from the house of one Bhagirathi Gond, a villager.

“The youths then tied her to a pole, beat her up and put a garland of used shoes on her. They abused her in filthy language and humiliated her,” said inspector of Kundei police station Prashant Sethi. The video of the incident went viral on social media platforms.

Following the incident, the girl’s parents filed a complaint at Kundei police station. On the basis of the complaint, police have arrested Bhagi Gond, Janak Gond, Jal Gond and Aganu Gond in connection with the case.