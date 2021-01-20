Four Bishnoi gang members held with arms in Mohali
The Mohali police have arrested four members of the Lawrance Bishnoi gang with arms and ammunition.
Identified as Darshan Singh of Dera Bassi, Manish Kumar of Patiala, and Suraj and Bhagat Singh, alias Honey, of Kurali, they work for Sampat Nehra and Deepak Tinu, who are Bishnoi’s close aides, said senior superintendent of police Satinder Singh.
The gang has been involved in dacoities, murders and extortion in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Chandigarh. Bishnoi has been running the operations from behind the bars.
The accused were arrested in Kurali following of tip-off. Police recovered two 7.65mm pistols, a 12 bore single barrel gun, a .315 bore pistol and 17 live cartridges from them.
Police said the accused were involved in a recent firing incident at Malerkotla and had come to Mohali to revive the gang. A case under Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code besides under the Arms Act has been registered.
The SSP said Darshan and Manish were wanted in separate murder cases. Darshan was absconding in a case registered against him and Deepak Tinu in Bhiwani, Haryana, in November 2017. Manish has a case registered against him in Patiala.
