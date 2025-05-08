Menu Explore
Four cops among 5 killed in Aligarh road accident

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
May 08, 2025 08:52 PM IST

The police van crossed Khereshwar crossing in Aligarh and rammed into the container van near village Chikawati within limits of Lodha police station

Five people, including four policemen, were killed in a road accident in Aligarh when a police van carrying an undertrial to court in Muzaffarnagar rammed into a stationary container van on the Delhi-Kanpur highway. The accident took place within the limits of the Lodha police station of Aligarh district at 8.15 am on Thursday.

Damaged police van on Delhi Kanpur highway in Aligarh on Wednesday (HT Photo)
Damaged police van on Delhi Kanpur highway in Aligarh on Wednesday (HT Photo)

The police van crossed Khereshwar crossing in Aligarh and rammed into the container van near village Chikawati within limits of Lodha police station.

“Those killed in the accident included sub-inspector Ram Sanjeevan, a resident of Jalaun, head constable and driver of police van, Chandra Pal Singh from Mathura, head constable Balbeer Singh from Hathras and head constable Raghuveer Singh also from Hathras. Head constable Sherpal Singh was undergoing treatment at Jeevan Jyoti Hospital in Aligarh,” said Sanjeev Tomar, the circle officer of Ghabana circle of Aligarh district.

“The police team were coming from Firozabad and were heading towards Muzaffarnagar for hearing in a case for undertrial Gulshanvar, who too was killed in the accident,” said SSP, Aligarh, Sanjeev Suman, who visited the spot along with ADM, city, Aligarh, Amit Kumar Bhatt.

“The exact reasons are yet to be found for the accident, but prima facie, it is feared that the driver may have fallen asleep and crashed into the stationary container van,” Suman said.

“A case has been registered and a forensic team was called to the spot. Bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination which will be conducted by a panel of three doctors. As the undertrial was with the police, thus information has been communicated to the state and National Human Rights Commission and a judicial magistrate is set to conduct a probe”.

