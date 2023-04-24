Selfie turns fatal as 4, including 3 minors, drown at Querim beach in North Goa

Four persons, including three minors, drowned at North Goa’s Querim beach on Sunday while taking selfies, police said on Monday. Police said they climbed onto rocks close to shore to click selfies, but were knocked over by a wave (Representative Photo)

According to the police, they climbed onto rocks close to the shore to click selfies but were knocked over by a wave. The bodies of all four were recovered, they said.

“Two persons were fished out by lifeguards at Querim beach. They were shifted to CHC [Community Health Center] Pernem by 108 ambulance staff. The medical officer of CHC Pernem declared both brought dead to hospital,” North Goa superintendent of police (SP) Nidhin Valsan said.

Police have identified the deceased as Sakina Khatum, 17, Mohammed Vakil Ali, 25, Thabstun Khatun, 12, and Mohammed Ali, 16, all residents of Candolim in North Goa.

Police said while the bodies of Sakina and Vakil were recovered on Sunday, those of Thabstun and Mohammed Ali were recovered on Monday.

According to the lifeguarding agency, a group comprising 20-22 individuals were walking towards Arambol Sweet Lake from Querim beach when four persons climbed onto rocks to take selfies close to shore which had a ‘no selfie zone’ sign board.

“Despite the presence of ‘No Selfie Zone’ cautionary signboards suggesting danger, the four individuals ventured towards the rocky area and were hit by a sudden wave that knocked them over into the sea. The lifesaver on duty launched an immediate rescue operation,” the lifeguarding agency said in a statement to police.

“Two of the four persons, a male and female aged 27 and 17, respectively, were brought to the shore where a team of lifesavers administered CPR while the state emergency services were also informed,” mentioned the agency.

The bodies of the other two victims were recovered on Monday morning after an extensive search operation, they said.