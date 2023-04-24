12-year-old boy drowns at Mahim beach

Mumbai: A 12-year-old boy reportedly drowned in the sea off Mahim beach on Sunday afternoon. HT Image

The boy, identified as Shawan Mandal, was a resident of Naik Nagar in Dharavi. He along with his two friends, both residents of the same area, had gone to Mahim.

The trio reached Mahim around 4pm and entered the beach from the lane next to Makarand Society, Dinesh Dhatonde, police inspector, Mahim police station, said.

While the other two boys were standing on the beach, Mandal went to swim. The other two, who are of the same age as Mandal, tried to stop him but he did not pay heed to them. Later, he was swept away by the strong waves. When Mandal’s friends did not see him, they rushed to the police station.

Though the incident happened around a km away from the police station, by the time they got the information it was too late. A police team along with a swimmer rushed to the spot. A police team from Mahim Sagri also reached and the boy was taken out at around 5pm. He was rushed to the nearby hospital where he was declared dead, Dhatonde said.

Mandal’s family was informed about the incident. His father, who is a labourer, and mother, a homemaker, reached the police station and their statement was recorded. An accidental death report was being registered, the officials added.