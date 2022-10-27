Four farmers fined ₹12,500 for burning stubble
Published on Oct 27, 2022 12:44 AM IST
MEERUT: The Bulandshahr district administration has slapped a fine of ₹12,500 on four farmers for burning stubble in their fields on Diwali.
District magistrate CP Singh also served a show-cause notice on the deputy director of agriculture, district agriculture officer and a revenue officer for failing to discharge their duties.
