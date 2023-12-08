close_game
News / Cities / Others / Four, including child, crushed in wall collapse in Varanasi; 15 injured

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Dec 09, 2023 05:00 AM IST

Police said that three women and a child were declared brought dead by the doctors. Their identity is being ascertained.

Four persons, including a child and three women, died, and 15 others were injured when a wall collapsed on them near Sakere Road in Madapur Samaspur of Ghosi Kotwali area in Mau district on Friday. At the time of the incident, several women with children were going to participate in a Haldi ceremony, police said.

For representation only (HT File Image)
According to police, the 10 feet high and 15 feet long wall was built on a vacant plot at the eastern end of the narrow road behind Askari Memorial School located at Madapur Samaspur in Ghosi town. Adjacent to the wall, there is a pond where some rituals related to marriage are performed.

Police said that on Friday, many women and relatives were going to perform the Haldi ceremony for one Balendu, a resident of Station Road. All of a sudden, a wall collapsed on them, and several women got crushed under it. The locals ran to the spot and started efforts to rescue the women and children trapped under the debris.

Subdivisional magistrate, Ghosi, Sumit Kumar Singh,circle officer, Ghosi, Dinesh Dutt Mishra, reached the spot, and two JCBs were engaged in removing the debris. Thirty people were taken out of the debris and rushed to the hospital.

