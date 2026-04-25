Four killed, 14 injured as speeding dumper hits tractor-trolley in Moradabad

Four people were killed and 14 others were injured after a speeding dumper rammed into a tractor-trolley carrying wedding guests on the Moradabad–Sambhal highway near the Asadpur culvert under the Mainather police station limits in Moradabad district on Friday. The dumper driver fled the scene immediately after the accident. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to police officials, the victims were returning from a traditional pre-wedding ritual. Usha, a resident of Bhatola village in the Kailadevi police station area of Sambhal district, had traveled with her family to Gurair village in Mainather for her daughter’s wedding functions.

The family set out early on Friday around 6 am in a tractor-trolley to return home. As they neared the Asadpur culvert, a high-speed dumper loaded with soil, approaching from the Moradabad side, rammed into the trolley from behind with tremendous force. The collision threw several passengers onto the road, triggering panic.

The deceased have been identified as Shanti Devi (55), Suman Singh (30), Ajit Singh’s (13) and Shristi (8), while 14 others sustained serious injuries.

Local residents and police rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the district hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. The condition of several victims is reported to be critical.

The dumper driver fled the scene immediately after the accident. Police have taken custody of the deceased and sent the bodies for post-mortem. A manhunt has been launched to trace and arrest the absconding driver.

Superintendent of police (Rural), Moradabad, Kunwar Akash Singh visited the hospital to assess the condition of the injured. He said a detailed investigation is underway and assured that the accused driver would be arrested soon.