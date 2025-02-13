Four killed , 17 injured in Kanpur-Prayagraj highway crash

Four people were killed, and 17 others sustained injuries in a devastating road accident on the Kanpur-Prayagraj highway early Wednesday morning in Fatehpur, police said. A traveler carrying around 21 members of a family from Mohan Garden in Uttam Nagar, Delhi, met with an accident (For representation only)

The incident occurred near Buxar Turn in the Kalyanpur area when a traveler vehicle carrying devotees to the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj rammed into a dumper truck from behind and got stuck. The impact caused the traveler to be dragged by the dumper for nearly one and a half kilometers before the truck driver abandoned the scene and fled.

According to reports, the traveler was carrying around 21 members of a family from Mohan Garden in Uttam Nagar, Delhi, on their way to the Mahakumbh. In an attempt to overtake another vehicle, the traveler rammed into the dumper from behind. The dumper veered toward Buxar Ghat and continued dragging the traveler until it was stopped at Nurdpur village.

The accident claimed the lives of the traveler’s driver, Vivek, and three passengers. Two passengers died on the spot and another passenger, Anurag Jha, succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

The condition of several others is critical, and they have been transferred to LLR Hospital in Kanpur.

Additional SP Fatehpur, Vijay Shankar Mishra, said efforts are underway to trace the dumper driver who fled the scene.