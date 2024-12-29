Menu Explore
Four workers die after gas leak at chemical plant in Dahej

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 29, 2024 02:44 PM IST

Authorities are investigating the cause of the leak, and efforts are underway to identify the deceased workers

Ahmedabad: Four workers died on Sunday after they were allegedly exposed to toxic gas at Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd’s (GFL) chemical manufacturing facility in Dahej, Bharuch district.

Early Sunday morning toxic gases leaked from a pipe at Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd’s chemical manufacturing facility in Dahej (AP/Representative photo)
Early Sunday morning toxic gases leaked from a pipe at Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd’s chemical manufacturing facility in Dahej (AP/Representative photo)

Bharuch superintendent of police (SP) Mayur Chavda said that a pipe carrying hazardous gases started leaking on early Sunday morning and the workers were exposed to it. “The toxic fumes claimed the lives of four workers. The victims were rushed to a private hospital in Bharuch, where they succumbed,” Chavda told HT.

He said that the relevant authorities are investigating the cause of the leak, and efforts are underway to identify the deceased workers.

GFL, part of the INOX Group, is a leading chemical manufacturing company specialising in the production of refrigerants, fluoropolymers, and various fluorochemicals.

