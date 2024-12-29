Four workers die after gas leak at chemical plant in Dahej

Authorities are investigating the cause of the leak, and efforts are underway to identify the deceased workers
Ahmedabad: Four workers died on Sunday after they were allegedly exposed to toxic gas at Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd’s (GFL) chemical manufacturing facility in Dahej, Bharuch district.
Bharuch superintendent of police (SP) Mayur Chavda said that a pipe carrying hazardous gases started leaking on early Sunday morning and the workers were exposed to it. “The toxic fumes claimed the lives of four workers. The victims were rushed to a private hospital in Bharuch, where they succumbed,” Chavda told HT.
He said that the relevant authorities are investigating the cause of the leak, and efforts are underway to identify the deceased workers.