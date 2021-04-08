Free meals for daily-wage labourers, maids on offer at Ivy Estate, Wagholi

PUNE Civil engineer-turned-hotelier Siddhant Kamble has begun a mission to serve free meals to daily-wage labourers and maids in the city.

Calling his mission “Economy meals”, Kamble says the idea is that no one must go sleep hungry.

He launched his service on Wednesday in the Wagholi area.

“BTech Khau Galli”, is the name of his outlet in Ivy Estate Wagholi, were he is offering free meals to maids and daily-wage earners.

“I am offering free meals, which consists of chapatis, salad, dal, rice and vegetable. We have many maids coming in for work, but with this lockdown, our societies have stopped them from work. To help them I have begun this service,” said Kamble.

He has also begun serving these meals at ₹50 per tiffin for working professionals and students in Pune.

Kamble is also delivering these meals to slums in Kesanand and Wagholi, where volunteers drop these meals off twice in a day.

Nimbalkar kaku, as she is commonly known in Ivy Estate, is very happy to get food for free. “I work for two flats in this society, but ever since Monday, we were told not to come into the society until we do the test. The test is expensive and we cannot afford it. Hence, to get free meals, it is a godsend and I am very happy that someone is thinking of us.”