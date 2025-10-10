Frequent attacks terrorise Bahraich villages: 5-year-old girl critically injured after being dragged away by wolf

A five-year-old girl named Neha, a resident of Godhiya No 3 village under Kaiserganj forest range of Bahraich district, was attacked and dragged away by a wolf from inside her thatched house on Friday evening, terrifying the villagers. The continuing wild animal attacks—wolf and jackal attacks—leave the villages under the Kaiserganj forest range of Bahraich district in fear, and authorities on high alert. For representation only

Confirming the incident, divisional forest officer (DFO) Bahraich Dr RS Yadav said the wolf pounced on Neha around 4 pm, gripping the girl, daughter of Ganga Ram from Pradhanpurwa hamlet of Godhiya No. 3 village, and trying to pull her into the nearby sugarcane field. Hearing her screams, family members and neighbors rushed out with sticks and rods, forcing the animal to release the girl and flee. The child sustained injuries on her stomach, back, and hands, and the flesh of her abdomen was visible, witnesses said.

Her mother, Nirmala, said she was standing at the door when the wolf attacked. “Before I could react, it dragged my daughter away. We shouted for help, and villagers chased it until it dropped her in the field,” she said tearfully.

The DFO said, “The girl has been admitted to the hospital and is receiving treatment in a special ward for wildlife attack victims.” He added that the girl is out of danger as per doctors’ advice. He further said that a forest department team has been deployed to the area for investigation and monitoring.

Prior to this, a 60-year-old woman, Afti, a resident of Manjhara Taukkali village, was injured in a suspected wolf attack while sleeping on the veranda of her house. Villagers managed to rescue her after chasing the animal away. The DFO said that the department is still verifying whether the attack was carried out by a wolf or by some other wild animals like jackals or hyenas.

However, locals allege that wild animal attacks have become frequent, particularly by wolves and jackals, in several villages under the Kaiserganj range.

So far this year, six persons, including four children, lost their lives due to wolf attacks, and dozens of villagers have been injured in similar incidents. Despite forest department intensified patrols and hectic efforts, panic and fear continue to grip the area, with villagers demanding immediate action and effective measures to curb the growing menace of wild animal attacks.