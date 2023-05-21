Fresh FIR against Mukhtar Ansari in Banda for ‘forging’ details in ID cards

LUCKNOW Incarcerated five-time MLA from Mau, Mukhtar Ansari, has been booked in a fresh case. This time, the U.P. Police has lodged an FIR against him for alleged discrepancies in his date of birth on different identity cards. These ID cards were recovered from him during a surprise check at the Banda jail by local authorities, said senior police officials on Sunday. Mukhtar Ansari has been languishing in different jails for last 18 years. (HT File)

Sharing further details, Banda’s additional superintendent of police (ASP) Laxmi Niwas Mishra said that a fresh case was lodged against Mukhtar Ansari at the Banda City Kotwali on Thursday night after discrepancies were found in his date of birth and the spelling of his name.

The cop added that jail outpost in-charge Dharmendra Singh lodged the FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (for cheating), 467 (for forgery of a valuable security, will or authority to make or transfer any valuable security), 468 (for forgery for purpose of cheating), and 471 (for using as genuine a forged document).

He said that the FIR was lodged against Mukhtar Ansari and unidentified persons in this connection and further probe is underway. HT has obtained the copy of the FIR available online on U.P. police mobile application.

As per the latest FIR, Ansari’s date of birth is mentioned as 1959 in his voter ID card while it is mentioned as 1963 in his Aadhaar and PAN cards. Similarly, his name’s spelling is mentioned as ‘Mukhtar Ansari’ in Aadhaar and voter ID cards but it is ‘Mokhtar Ansari in the PAN card. Ansari’s date of birth, however, is mentioned as June 30, 1963, in his political records.

“It can be understood that one has discrepancies in the spelling of the name but two different dates of birth on two different identity proofs seems like an intentional misuse,” said retired Deputy Inspector General Umesh Kumar Singh.

The complainant has mentioned in the FIR that Ansari’s voter ID, Aadhaar, and PAN cards were recovered from his possession during surprise check of his barrack by senior authorities at Banda jail on Thursday. All recovered ID cards have been deposited at the City Kotwali for further investigation.

Ansari, who has been languishing in different jails for last 18 years, is presently lodged in the Banda prison. He has been there for past two years when he was brought back to U.P. in April 2021 from Punjab’s Ropad jail, where he was lodged for nearly 27 months.

A senior police official said that Ansari has total 62 criminal cases, including the fresh case lodged in Banda, against him in four decades. Significantly, as many as 22 criminal cases -- including six cases of murder and seven cases of U.P. Gangster Act -- were lodged against him in different districts across the state since he has been imprisoned in 2005.