Panaji, Fuel and cooking gas supplies in Goa remain stable and sufficient to meet current demand, State Secretary Sanjiv Gadkar has said, amid concerns triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Fuel and LPG supplies in Goa stable, enough to meet current demand: Official

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Gadkar said Oil Marketing Companies are closely monitoring the supply situation and have streamlined logistics to ensure uninterrupted availability of petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas across the state.

He said public sector oil companies have prioritised domestic LPG supplies, with around 10,600 cylinders being delivered in Goa, a figure consistent with normal levels before the recent tensions and in line with current requirements.

"OMCs are working in close coordination with the state government and district administration to proactively monitor developments and maintain stable supplies for the public," he said.

Fuel and LPG supplies across Goa are stable and enough to meet the current demand, he said.

Gadkar urged LPG consumers to use digital platforms such as SMS, missed call, IVRS and mobile applications for booking refills, and to authenticate deliveries through the Delivery Authentication Code to ensure transparency and efficiency.

He also highlighted the promotion of Piped Natural Gas as a reliable alternative to LPG. PNG services are currently available in parts of Panaji, Margao and Ponda, with consumers able to register through authorised providers, he said.

To cater to migrant labourers and students lacking local address proof, OMCs are making available "5 kg free trade LPG cylinders" against valid government-issued photo identification and a declaration, he said.

Regular inspections are being carried out at LPG distributorships to ensure compliance with norms and prevent disruptions. At the same time, enforcement agencies have intensified action against hoarding and black marketing, he said.

"As many as 436 enforcement raids have been conducted across Goa so far, and necessary action has been taken wherever irregularities were found," Gadkar said, adding that the measures are aimed at safeguarding consumer interests.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.