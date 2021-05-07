IND USA
Fuel prices surge for third day in row; petrol at 97.34, diesel at 88.49/l in Mumbai

By Aroosa Ahmed
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 01:00 AM IST

Fuel prices in the city witnessed a surge for the third consecutive day.

On Thursday, the price of petrol increased by 22 paise to 97.34 from Wednesday’s 97.12. One litre of diesel was priced at 88.49 in the city against 88.19 a day earlier, after it shot up by 30 paise.

The rise in fuel prices in the city was witnessed on Tuesday after remaining constant since April 15. On April 15, the price for one litre of petrol was 96.83 and diesel was 87.81 as opposed to 96.98 per litre and 87.96, respectively, a day earlier.

