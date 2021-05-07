Fuel prices surge for third day in row; petrol at 97.34, diesel at 88.49/l in Mumbai

Fuel prices in the city witnessed a surge for the third consecutive day.

On Thursday, the price of petrol increased by 22 paise to ₹97.34 from Wednesday’s ₹97.12. One litre of diesel was priced at ₹88.49 in the city against ₹88.19 a day earlier, after it shot up by 30 paise.

The rise in fuel prices in the city was witnessed on Tuesday after remaining constant since April 15. On April 15, the price for one litre of petrol was ₹96.83 and diesel was ₹87.81 as opposed to ₹96.98 per litre and ₹87.96, respectively, a day earlier.