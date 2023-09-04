News / Cities / Others / Aligarh Muslim University holds G20 Summit book exhibition

Aligarh Muslim University holds G20 Summit book exhibition

ByHT Correspondent, Aligarh
Sep 04, 2023 07:53 PM IST

The exhibition showcases significant publications from prominent national and international publishers, focusing on G20 summit subjects such as trade, sustainable development, health, agriculture, energy, environment, climate change, economics, and good governance.

The Maulana Azad Library at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is organising a two-day G20 Book Exhibition, 2023 from Monday. The exhibition was inaugurated by chief guest Prof Mohammad Gulrez, AMU vice-chancellor and was attended by students, research scholars and faculty members.

G20 Summit book exhibition being inaugurated at Aligarh Muslim University on Monday. (HT PHOTO)
Prof Gulrez emphasised the timeless allure and significance of books, stating that no technology can diminish their importance. He applauded the event’s alignment with the theme of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” “One Earth, One Family, One Future,” as it unites readers and books under one roof.

Prof Gulrez stressed that the exhibition actively encourages intellectual curiosity and critical thinking and underscored the university’s pivotal role in knowledge dissemination and intellectual growth, making this event a must-visit for book enthusiasts and knowledge seekers.

Prof Nishat Fatima, university librarian and organiser of the exhibition emphasised the event’s role in enhancing literary understanding, especially among G20 countries.

Dr Habibur Rahman Khan, deputy librarian and coordinator of the exhibition, acknowledged the demands of visitors and publishers.

