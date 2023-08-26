G20 Culture Ministers Meeting: Let culture be the driving force for sustainable development: Union minister

VARANASI Union Minister for Culture, G Kishan Reddy, articulated the need for collective efforts to shape a future where culture not only defines our identity but also propels sustainable development, social inclusion, and global harmony. He delivered this message during the opening session of the G20 culture ministers meeting held in Varanasi on Saturday. A report titled ‘G20 Culture: Shaping the Global Narrative for Inclusive Growth’ was launched. (HT Photo)

“As the timeless city along the banks of the Ganges, Varanasi beautifully encapsulates the merging of culture, arts, and traditions, providing a fitting backdrop for this significant meeting,” expressed the minister.

He further elaborated, “In a world teeming with diversity, our shared cultural heritage serves as the bond that unites us. It permits us to recognise and honor our disparities while rejoicing in our collective humanity. Culture extends beyond geographical and social distinctions; it stands as the distinct and dynamic manifestation of our experiences, encompassing customs, values, languages, and arts that define us.”

Reddy also acknowledged the substantial and motivating discussions and deliberations that unfolded during the Culture Working Group Meetings and the Global Thematic Webinars aligned with India’s G20 Presidency. “These discussions have been remarkably inspiring. Through our combined wisdom and shared responsibility, we can reframe the challenges ahead as opportunities for global cultural advancement.”

The minister also inaugurated a report that compiles best practices and insights from the Global Thematic Webinars titled ‘G20 Culture: Shaping the Global Narrative for Inclusive Growth’. He underscored the significance of acknowledging our shared cultural legacy as a guiding light for decisions and actions moving forward.

“Our potential to elevate culture into a sturdy pillar of mutual understanding, fostering international collaboration and harmony, is substantial. It is through this avenue that we draw closer to one another, crafting an intricate tapestry of humanity that nurtures inclusivity, forward-thinking, and profound diversity within society. Together, we aim to shape our envisioned world, one rooted in respect, nurtured by diversity, and flourishing in unity. Let our combined endeavours pave the path towards a future where culture stands not just as an element of our identity, but as a dynamic force steering sustainable development, social inclusion, and global harmony,” he added.