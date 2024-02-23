Gang duping unemployed youths in Prayagraj busted, two held

The Soraon police busted a gang involved in duping youths on the pretext of providing jobs. The police team arrested two members of the gang who used to trap unemployed youths through social media platforms, police said. For representation only (HT File Photo)

DCP trans-Ganga Abhishek Bharti said that after receiving a complaint in this regard, an FIR was lodged at the Soraon police station, and a team was constituted to trace the accused. Following a tip off, the police team under sub-inspector Umakant arrested Ashish Gupta, 21, of Hasanpur Korari village of Tharwai and Abhishek aka Rudra Mishra, 22, of Khewrajpur, on Thursday.

The accused revealed that the gang used to post advertisements for jobs on social media platforms. They used to lure unemployed youths on the pretext of providing jobs and take copies of their Aadhaar cards, PAN card, bank details etc.

After editing and tampering with the documents, the gang members used to purchase mobiles, refrigerator, television, cooler, air conditioner, bike etc. The purchased goods were then sold through the internet for cash. Efforts were on to trace and arrest other members of the gang, DCP added.

Woman jumps into Yamuna, rescued

PRAYAGRAJ: Alert jawans of the PAC flood company saved the life of a woman who had jumped from the New Yamuna Bridge on Thursday. The woman was taken to hospital for treatment and was handed over to her kin by the police.

Magh Mela police officials said he flood company personnel are keeping a strict eye at different ghats in Sangam area.

In the afternoon, flood company team was near New Yamuna Bridge when a woman suddenly jumped into the river and started drowning. In-charge Vishal Mishra and constables Manoj Yadav and Alok Yadav immediately rushed to her rescue. The personnel rescued the woman and brought her out of the deep waters.

Kydganj police also reached the spot and got the woman admitted to hospital for treatment. The woman was from Semra village in Ghoorpur and had attempted suicide over a domestic squabble.

DIG, Magh Mela, Rajeev Narayan Mishra, said the personnel have been awarded with certificates for their good work.