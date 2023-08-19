Duo posing as cops con woman of gold bangles in Panchkula

A gang conning senior citizens and women by posing as cops struck again on Friday, this time making off with a 42-year-old woman’s gold bangles in Sector 15, Panchkula. A gang conning senior citizens and women by posing as cops struck again on Friday, this time making off with a 42-year-old woman’s gold bangles in Sector 15, Panchkula. (Representational image)

The victim, Krishana Gupta, a resident of Sector 15, told the police that she visited Raghunath temple in her locality daily. While walking back home around 8.30 am on Friday, a man approached her and introduced himself as a police personnel. Stating that his colleague was calling her, he took her to another man, but both were not in uniform.

The second man told her that police were investigating a murder at the next roundabout, and asked her to remove and safeguard her gold bangles. Gupta said she told the man she will take the bangles off on returning home, but he forcibly removed them and wrapped them in a paper. After handing her the bangles, the two men left on a scooter.

But on opening the wrapper, she was shocked to find fake gold bangles.

Gupta approached the Sector 14 police station, where a case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON