Ganga water enters Bade Hanuman Temple in Prayagraj; risk to low lying areas

Much awaited annual occurrence of the Ganga entering the Bade Hanuman Temple during the monsoons took place in Sangam City on Wednesday morning. As the river water entered the premises of the temple, devotees started chanting slogans in praise of Lord Hanuman and Maa Ganga. Rituals being performed after the Ganga entered the bade hanuman temple in Prayagraj on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The temple’s head Mahant Balbir Giri said “After the flood water entered the temple, we performed Ganga Aarti followed by ‘abhishek of both Goddess Ganga and Lord Hanuman. Later, we took a small idol of Hanuman and after touching it to the large idol, the same is placed above the temple and all rituals would now be performed on it right till the flood water recedes.”

“After performing arti of Lord Hanuman, the main channel of the temple has now been closed as per the tradition,” he added. Meanwhile, as the news of water of Sangam and Ganga entering the temple spread in the city, large number of devotees rushed to the area to catch a glimpse of the holy event.

However, the flood water has also entered the residential colonies in low lying areas of the city and some rural areas causing many concerns for the residents. The water level of Ganga and Yamuna is rising steadily with residents of low-lying areas starting to migrate to safer places. The administration is on alert and has deployed SDRF and other rescue teams around Sangam and low-lying areas.

On Wednesday morning, the water of Sasur Khaderi, a tributary of Yamuna entered the low-lying areas of Kareli forcing the residents to take shelter at the homes of their relatives in safer areas. The same situation prevails in the low-lying areas around the Ganga. The residents of Salori, Baghada etc fear that with rising water level, they may soon be forced to take shelter at safer places. On Tuesday, the sluice gate of Bakshi Bandh was closed by the administration to stop water from entering the residential areas.

All works at ghats, river front road, Bade Hanuman Temple corridor and other under constructions works had to be stopped as water entered the Sangam area.

During the last 24 hours (from Tuesday 8 am to Wednesday 8 am), the water level of Yamuna in Naini increased by 10 centimetres. The water level of Ganga at Phaphamau increased by 8 centimetres during the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday morning at 8am, the water level of Ganga at Phaphamau was recorded at 78.62 metres while at Chhatnag it was recorded at 80.91 metres. The water level of Yamuna at Naini was recorded at 81.66 metres at 8am on Wednesday.

It is worth mentioning that the water level of Yamuna and Ganga is one rise due to heavy rains in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand and release of water from Matatila Bandh. Water has also entered some villages on the banks of Ganga in Jhunsi including Badra Sanauti village.

Water level on Wednesday evening

The water level of Ganga at Phaphamau was recorded at 78.91 (+22 cm) at 4 pm on Wednesday while it was 81.32 (+18cm) at Chhatnag. The water level of Yamuna at Naini was recorded 81.82 (+7cm) till 4 pm on Wednesday. The danger level of the rivers is 84.734 metres.